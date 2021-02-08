Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Barclays

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VNE. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Veoneer from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Veoneer to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Veoneer from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Veoneer from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.10.

VNE stock opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Veoneer has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $29.54.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after buying an additional 37,438 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 11.2% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 36,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

