VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 77.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the third quarter valued at about $79,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VER. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised shares of VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $37.28 on Monday. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.77 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.35). VEREIT had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

