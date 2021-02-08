Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Stock Price Up 27.7%

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)’s share price shot up 27.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $13.92. 19,476,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 308% from the average session volume of 4,770,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Several research firms recently commented on VERU. Brookline Capital Management lifted their target price on shares of Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Veru from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.15.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -49.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veru news, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at $69,620,392.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Veru during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Veru by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,559,000 after acquiring an additional 574,955 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Veru by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 23.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

