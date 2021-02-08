Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VWDRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Friday, January 8th. Danske lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

OTCMKTS VWDRY traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $72.26. The company had a trading volume of 84,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,288. The company has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 82.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $87.34.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

