Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 281,579 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,650,388 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,579 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of HP worth $65,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of HP by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $26.15 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.83.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

In related news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 26,378 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $604,056.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,147 shares in the company, valued at $988,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,347 shares of company stock worth $10,445,257 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Bank of America boosted their target price on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

