Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 310,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,214 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Nordson worth $62,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Nordson by 378.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,048,000 after buying an additional 531,379 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Nordson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.25.

Nordson stock opened at $188.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $96.46 and a 12 month high of $216.87.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $558.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.76 million. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

