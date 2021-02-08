Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 325.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152,715 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $54,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. 140166 increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.16.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CFO Eric Dey sold 47,941 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total transaction of $13,244,180.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,822,361.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FLT opened at $257.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.51 and a 1 year high of $329.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

