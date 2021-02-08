Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $63.21 Million Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 536,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,801 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $63,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Chart Industries by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 384,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,332,000 after buying an additional 18,924 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 405,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Chart Industries by 370.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 18,842 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Chart Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Chart Industries by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $109.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $141.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.82 and a 200-day moving average of $93.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.87 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $143.56.

In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

