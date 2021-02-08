Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 894,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,893 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Omnicom Group worth $55,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC opened at $65.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $80.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Huber Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.