Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) Cut to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.64% from the stock’s current price.

VIE has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Viela Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Viela Bio stock opened at $52.85 on Monday. Viela Bio has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $70.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.43.

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Viela Bio will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 601.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viela Bio by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,296,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,413,000 after buying an additional 101,266 shares during the last quarter. 46.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

