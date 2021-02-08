Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,684 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 820.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST opened at $21.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $310,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 81,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,213.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,170 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

