VNT Chain Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 8th. Over the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. VNT Chain has a total market cap of $2.68 million and $139,732.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNT Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VNT Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00058618 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.29 or 0.01159597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00051750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.58 or 0.05956211 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018536 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00032824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00021223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

VNT Chain Coin Profile

VNT Chain (CRYPTO:VNT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs.

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

VNT Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VNT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.