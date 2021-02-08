Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €179.81 ($211.54).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VOW3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €208.00 ($244.71) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

VOW3 traded down €2.50 ($2.94) on Wednesday, reaching €162.14 ($190.75). 998,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €153.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €143.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. Volkswagen AG has a one year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a one year high of €174.40 ($205.18). The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.00.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

