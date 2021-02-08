Vulcan Minerals Inc. (VUL.V) (CVE:VUL) Shares Down 16.7%

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (VUL.V) (CVE:VUL) dropped 16.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 1,154,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 233% from the average daily volume of 346,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a current ratio of 16.03, a quick ratio of 15.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.51 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00.

About Vulcan Minerals Inc. (VUL.V) (CVE:VUL)

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, evaluates, and explores for minerals properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; Lizard Pond gold property located in central Newfoundland; Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland; and South Voisey's Bay nickel/copper/cobalt project located in Labrador.

