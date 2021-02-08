W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRB. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth $87,148,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth $69,977,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,077,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,894,000 after purchasing an additional 220,537 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,922,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,831,000 after acquiring an additional 216,689 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,272,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,534,000 after acquiring an additional 94,290 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $65.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on WRB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.88.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

