Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 587,435 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Walmart were worth $84,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walmart by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after buying an additional 2,662,599 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 13,727.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,388 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $108,200,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total value of $39,106,600.00. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $144.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $408.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

