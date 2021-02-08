Waltonchain Market Cap Reaches $33.31 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001194 BTC on exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $33.31 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 27.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,612.82 or 0.04171125 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00021362 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 152.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

