WAM Global Limited (WGB.AX) (ASX:WGB) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

WAM Global Limited (WGB.AX) (ASX:WGB) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This is an increase from WAM Global Limited (WGB.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The business has a fifty day moving average of A$1.94.

Get WAM Global Limited (WGB.AX) alerts:

WAM Global Limited (WGB.AX) Company Profile

WAM Global Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. WAM Global Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for WAM Global Limited (WGB.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Global Limited (WGB.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.