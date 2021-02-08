Warburg Research Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) a €39.00 Price Target

1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) has been given a €39.00 ($45.88) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 85.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DRI. Bank of America set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.20 ($23.76) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €26.37 ($31.03).

Shares of ETR DRI opened at €20.97 ($24.67) on Monday. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a fifty-two week low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a fifty-two week high of €27.03 ($31.80). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is €21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.70.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

