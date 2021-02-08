Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,624 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 0.8% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 143,158 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,132,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. CWH Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 20,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, 140166 increased their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $58.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $236.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

