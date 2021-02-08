Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

MBB stock opened at $110.18 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.79 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

