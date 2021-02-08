Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,695,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,769,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 68,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $72.86 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $72.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.72.

