Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $169.93 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $175.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.50 and its 200 day moving average is $151.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total transaction of $19,208,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,228,793.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $18,634,759.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $98,468,982.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,862 shares of company stock worth $77,302,785 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

