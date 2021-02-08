Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Takes Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Albemarle by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,344,000 after acquiring an additional 421,013 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in Albemarle by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 22,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Albemarle by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.46.

NYSE:ALB opened at $157.17 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.53 and its 200-day moving average is $117.94.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

