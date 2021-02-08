Weiss Korea Opportunity (LON:WKOF) Sets New 12-Month High at $290.00

Weiss Korea Opportunity (LON:WKOF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.79) and last traded at GBX 290 ($3.79), with a volume of 6131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285 ($3.72).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 251.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 206.02.

Weiss Korea Opportunity Company Profile (LON:WKOF)

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with an attractive return on their investment, predominantly through long-term capital appreciation. The Company intends to return to shareholders all dividends received, net of withholding tax on an annual basis.

