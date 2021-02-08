Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.15. The company had a trading volume of 654,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,809,625. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $137.06 billion, a PE ratio of 88.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

