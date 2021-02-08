West Coast Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $995,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $984,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,427 shares of company stock worth $18,051,409 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.55. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

