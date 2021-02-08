West Coast Financial LLC Decreases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,223,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,336 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $1,757,156,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in 3M by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,799,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,249,371,000 after purchasing an additional 108,504 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,090,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,135,814,000 after acquiring an additional 90,145 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,898,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $856,275,000 after acquiring an additional 210,326 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $180.13. 50,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,421. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.34. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 64.62%.

In other news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,927 shares of company stock worth $10,107,912 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.23.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

