West Coast Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,592 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 328.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 59,691 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,896,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,848,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.36.

In other news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $534,771.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,225,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,307,271. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THO traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $120.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,142. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.40. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $132.12.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

