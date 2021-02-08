West Coast Financial LLC Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.78. The stock had a trading volume of 46,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,225. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.22 and its 200 day moving average is $109.72. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $150.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.31 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533 in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.78.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

