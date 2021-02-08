West Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $76,000 Investment in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 15,257 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 421,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,431,000 after buying an additional 39,975 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 91,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 209,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period.

IGSB opened at $55.09 on Monday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.01.

