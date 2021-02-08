West Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $70.98 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.29.

