West Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 134,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 66,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period.

SCHZ stock opened at $55.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.05. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $56.98.

