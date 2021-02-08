West Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $88.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.46. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

