Western Financial Corporation Acquires Shares of 2,351 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,757,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,705,000 after purchasing an additional 44,408 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,964,000 after purchasing an additional 284,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,970,000 after purchasing an additional 148,234 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,743,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,722,000 after purchasing an additional 82,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,456,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,908,000 after purchasing an additional 77,457 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFG traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,885 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.05. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.