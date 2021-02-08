Western Financial Corporation Acquires Shares of 3,957 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000. Synopsys comprises 0.7% of Western Financial Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,461,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,371,936,000 after buying an additional 80,851 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,565,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,757,000 after purchasing an additional 424,781 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,965,000 after purchasing an additional 315,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,076,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.29.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $2.99 on Monday, hitting $275.91. 13,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.97. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $280.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,374.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,784 shares in the company, valued at $690,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

