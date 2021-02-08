Western Financial Corporation Acquires Shares of 4,040 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,040 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $2,816,401.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,738,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.28. 304,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,043,379. The company has a market cap of $166.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.