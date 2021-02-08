Western Financial Corporation Buys New Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 419 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group stock traded down $8.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $900.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,892. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.90 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $500.24 and a 12-month high of $952.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $902.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $859.75.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $890.58.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

