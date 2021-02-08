Western Financial Corporation Buys New Stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Western Financial Corporation purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000. Pacific Premier Bancorp comprises approximately 0.6% of Western Financial Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,211,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,087,000 after buying an additional 657,073 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,243,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,193,000 after buying an additional 323,902 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,107,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,711,000 after buying an additional 42,153 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,054,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,044,000 after acquiring an additional 90,525 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,006,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,267,000 after acquiring an additional 33,795 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPBI stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,275. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $37.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.71.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

