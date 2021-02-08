Western Financial Corporation Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.95.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.13. 46,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,187,317. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

