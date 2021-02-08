Whittier Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 185 CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in CMC Materials by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CMC Materials by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in CMC Materials by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $169.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.91 and its 200 day moving average is $151.93. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.26 and a 1 year high of $174.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. CMC Materials’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCMP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMC Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.89.

In other CMC Materials news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $200,937.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,864.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,007,331.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

