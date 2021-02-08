Whittier Trust Co. Invests $41,000 in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAA by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in IAA by 15.2% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in IAA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in IAA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in IAA by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

Get IAA alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on IAA. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Shares of IAA opened at $63.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.95.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.