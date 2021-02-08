Whittier Trust Co. Invests $48,000 in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at $1,436,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 38.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 132,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 37,182 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 18.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 6.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $40.50 on Monday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $58.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NNN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

In other news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $804,966.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,635,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $588,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,459,465.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,034 shares of company stock worth $1,433,626. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

