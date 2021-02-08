Whittier Trust Co. Makes New $33,000 Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.5% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BURL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.50.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $255.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $271.74.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total value of $2,736,073.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,032,376.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total transaction of $3,423,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,399,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

