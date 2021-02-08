Whittier Trust Co. Makes New $79,000 Investment in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 950 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,451,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth $158,426,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 47.4% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,159,000 after purchasing an additional 516,802 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 646.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,426,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,132,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,007,000 after purchasing an additional 56,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $244,928.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,025,090.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 68,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $5,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,059,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,241 shares of company stock valued at $11,350,645 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $87.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.40. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $91.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

