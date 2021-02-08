William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. William Blair also issued estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EPAY. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

Shares of EPAY opened at $47.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.13. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $55.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.10, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $31,654.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,918.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $77,684.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,667,729.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,988. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

