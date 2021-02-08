William Blair Weighs in on T-Mobile US, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair analyst J. Breen anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.38.

TMUS opened at $125.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.95 and its 200-day moving average is $120.77. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $135.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $155.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,390,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $159,071,000 after purchasing an additional 636,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

