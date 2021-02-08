Wings Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Wings has a total market cap of $2.77 million and $15,796.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings token can now be bought for about $0.0277 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wings has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00058597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $518.35 or 0.01191281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.17 or 0.06065358 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00048300 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00017609 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00032662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00020803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Wings is a token. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. Wings’ official website is wings.ai. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wings can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

