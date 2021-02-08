WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.80

Shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.80 and last traded at $70.77, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at $120,000. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 10,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS)

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

