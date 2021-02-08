WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th.

WisdomTree Investments has decreased its dividend payment by 62.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. WisdomTree Investments has a payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WisdomTree Investments to earn $0.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $5.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. WisdomTree Investments has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $815.33 million, a P/E ratio of -49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $25,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $399,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

WETF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. WisdomTree Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

